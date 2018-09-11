Tips And Tricks On Surviving A Corn Maze With Your Kids
New to the Upstate or just rediscovering it, so much is changing every day and our "Living Upstate Segment" promises to guide your experience.Today we are talking "corn mazes' with Bethany from our friends at "Kidding Around Greenville" and getting tips on how to make it through with your kids.
WWW.kiddingaroundgreenville.com
TIPS
1.Bring water. Its hot out there.
2.Bring snacks. There's no telling how long you'll be in there.
3.Visit the restroom before you enter, whether those kiddos think they need to or not.
4.Don't forget the sunscreen and hats. Farmers don't just wear those straw hats because they look good.
5.Grab a map. Cheat if necessary.
6.Don't cut through the corn!
7.Listen for clues outside the maze to help you figure out where you are.
8.Some larger mazes have markers inside the maze to help you orient yourself.
9.Above all else, don't lose your children!
CORN MAZES
1. Denver Downs
1515 Denver Road, Anderson, SC
2. Eliada's Corn Maze
2 Compton Drive, Asheville, NC
3. Johnson Farms
6510 New Cut Road, Inman, SC
4. Little Cane Creek Farm
2480 North Highway 11, West Union, SC
5. Strawberry Hill U.S.A.
3097 Highway 11 W, Chesnee, SC
6. Stewart Farms
6600 Highway 92, Enoree, SC
7. Grandad's Apples N' Such
2951 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville, SC
