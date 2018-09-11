Unclaimed Cash
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is here with us this morning to share information about citizens and businesses getting cash for the holidays.
By searching the State Treasurer's website treasurer.sc.gov between now and the end of September, people with unclaimed property can file their claims and receive their lost funds in time for the holidays.
