Your Carolina

Unclaimed Cash

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 03:16 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 03:16 PM EDT

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is here with us this morning to share information about citizens and businesses getting cash for the holidays. 

By searching the State Treasurer's website treasurer.sc.gov between now and the end of September, people with unclaimed property can file their claims and receive their lost funds in time for the holidays.

treasurer.sc.gov

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center