Village Arts
In today's Living Upstate Series, Village Arts is a place for children and their parents to explore, move, create and connect. This happens through music and movement classes, art exploration classes for children, and also includes opportunities for parents to gain support and skills, both in their parenting and in creative expression for themselves.
villageartsgreenville.com
864-834-1623
