Wellness By Design - Reversing Diabetes

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:02 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:02 PM EDT

Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver and Director of Clinic Ann Peart joins us today from Wellness By Design to discuss how they can help with diabetes. Diabetes is a devastating disease that takes years off a person's life. Medications for diabetes have terrible side effects. Wellness By Design offers Guidance in Reversing Diabetes.

Seminar Tuesday June 4  at 6:00 pm at Wellness By Design  

MUST RSVP  either online or by calling 558-0200


wellnessbydesign.center
 

