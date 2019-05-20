Wellness By Design - Reversing Diabetes
Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver and Director of Clinic Ann Peart joins us today from Wellness By Design to discuss how they can help with diabetes. Diabetes is a devastating disease that takes years off a person's life. Medications for diabetes have terrible side effects. Wellness By Design offers Guidance in Reversing Diabetes.
Seminar Tuesday June 4 at 6:00 pm at Wellness By Design
MUST RSVP either online or by calling 558-0200
