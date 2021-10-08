40th Fall For Greenville kicks off Oct. 8

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville will mark the 40th anniversary of Fall For Greenville, beginning Friday at noon.

The festival is back after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. City officials said they expect more than 150,000 people to attend Fall For Greenville over the weekend.

The first festival in the early 1980’s lasted one day and took up two city blocks. The 2021 festival runs Friday through Sunday and will cover nearly a mile of the streets downtown.

The City of Greenville parking garages will be open and charge a flat $5 fee, starting Friday and going through the end of the festival. There’s also free parking at Greenville County Square, and a free trolley service to downtown.

Fall For Greenville is scheduled to feature 78 bands that will play music on six different stages. There will be 45 restaurants and food trucks at the festival with more than 250 menu items available.

More than 50 beer and wine taps will be open. We’re told those locations – and tickets to purchase beverages – will be placed on side streets to keep Main Street as open as possible.

Fall For Greenville hours are Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.