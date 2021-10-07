Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Budweiser Clydesdales arrived in downtown Greenville Wednesday afternoon.

Locals noticed the Clydesdales traveling down Interstate 85 heading toward Greenville.

The City of Greenville said their arrival is to celebrate the 40th Bank of American Fall for Greenville Festival.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be available for photos on Oct. 8 – Oct. 10. on West McBee Street.

You can find them there at these times and dates:

  • Friday, October 8: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 9: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 10: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

There is no cost to to see or take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdale Horses.

