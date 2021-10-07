Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Budweiser Clydesdales arrived in downtown Greenville Wednesday afternoon.

Locals noticed the Clydesdales traveling down Interstate 85 heading toward Greenville.

The City of Greenville said their arrival is to celebrate the 40th Bank of American Fall for Greenville Festival.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be available for photos on Oct. 8 – Oct. 10. on West McBee Street.

🐴 Meet + Greet + Selfie with the @budweiserusa Clydesdales during our #FallforGreenville weekend.



⏰ Visiting Hours

Friday, October 8: 4pm – 9pm

Saturday, October 9: 1pm – 8pm

Sunday, October 10: 1pm – 5pm pic.twitter.com/8mHidGxYXc — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) October 6, 2021

There is no cost to to see or take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdale Horses.