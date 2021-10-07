Fall for Greenville preparations well underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — It takes a lot to get everything ready for the three-day Fall for Greenville festival.

There are 140 tents set up all across downtown and 2,000 volunteers who make it all happen.

Tents and stages were assembled throughout downtown Greenville for the big weekend.

“Main Street all the way down to Augusta is prime festival activity,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

Those with the city say the work going into the event is special, since it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“The restaurants have missed it, the retailers have missed it, the hotels have missed it, citizens have missed it,” Brotherton said.

And those planning to attend are excited, too.

“There’s an anticipation isn’t there? Yeah, anticipating the fun,” Lisa Howes, who lives downtown, said.

This year the Budweiser Clydesdale horses have come for the festival.

“There’s so many requests and demands to go and we can’t make them all,” said handler Grant Johnson.

So how do you get to all the great things happening at Fall for Greenville?

“We’ve got 12 city parking garages with about 7,500 spots,” Brotherton said.

Parking at city garages is a flat fee of $5, starting Friday.

And whether you’re a vendor or an attendee, pretty much everyone is ready to Fall for Greenville.

“We’ve been out on the road since April, every city we go to, the town they just love us,” Johnson said.

“Finally getting back to some activities and the music is so much fun and the food and just wandering around,” said Howes.