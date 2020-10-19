Fall Weather Week

All this week WSPA 7 News is celebrating fall weather! Join us at 11p.m. each night for a unique look at all things fall weather with our team of meteorologists

On Monday, Carolina’s Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson will take us on a tour of the beautiful fall landscapes across the Western Carolinas and show how weather plays a big role in giving us those bright fall colors.

On Tuesday, Malachi Rodgers will share what the top three allergens are in the country and ways to help lower triggers, such as wearing a mask to rake and garden.

You can catch the full story tonight on 7 News at 11 p.m. or online.

Also, we’re asking for you’re best fall weather pictures to feature on air and online! Just click here to submit yours!

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories