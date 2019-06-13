Gerber Childrens Wear Casting call at WSPA 7News

Does your baby wear size NB to 24 mths?

Are you a Mom or Dad 25 – 40 years old?

Do you want to be in a paid national ad?

Gerber Childrenswear is opening their new photo studio in Greenville and will start to build their talent portfolio from local babies, moms and dads.

Come to the WSPA-TV studio in Spartanburg on Friday, June 28 – 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WSPA-TV Spartanburg Studio – 250 International Drive

Our baby models must:

Fit into size NB to 24 months Be available to come to the casting shoot June 28, 2019. Feel comfortable around new people in a busy environment Sit up on their own

Mom & Dad models must be 25 – 40 years old

Please make sure to sign up for one of the 15 minute intervals.

You will also need to PRINT AND FILL OUT THIS FORM To bring with you.

You also need a Photo ID.