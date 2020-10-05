Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
South Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Hundreds of voters in Greenville County for first day of in-person absentee voting
Video
Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement
Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
Anderson Co. EMS launches Paramedic Quick Response Vehicle Program
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race
Top Stories
Talladega briefly stopped after 13-car crash and wall damage
Panthers even record with win over Cardinals
Lawrence throws four touchdowns as Clemson tops Virginia in Death Valley
Stetson Bennett, No. 4 Georgia romp past No. 7 Auburn 27-6
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Listings October 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Band Friday With Gaffney High School Band
Video
Top Stories
AFCA Coaches’ Trophy Multi City Tour
Video
Evelyn Ruff, The Strongboys advance to Anderson Sings Elite Eight
Video
Q & A with bestselling author Nicholas Sparks prior to Oct. 4 appearance in Greenville
Video
Anderson Sings virtual sing off narrows to eight: Meet Jessica Powell & Easton Gowan
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Destination Vacation
Graduate Gallery
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Destination Vacation heads to Denver Downs in Anderson, South Carolina
Video
Top Stories
United Way of Greenville Co, The Blood Connection holding blood drive today at Greenville Convention Center
Destination Vacation heads to Piedmont, South Carolina
Video
WATCH: Hub City Farmer’s Market hosting virtual Farm-to-Table dinner
Video
Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta rescheduled for Sunday with new safety measures
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Graham-Harrison Debate
WSPA, Nexstar Media Group, SC Chamber of Commerce partnering for SC U.S. Senate Debate on Oct. 9
Trending Stories
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree on Smythe St. in Greenville
Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19
53 charged, 24 arrested in drug operation in Spartanburg Co.
Video
Weather