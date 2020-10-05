Meet the Candidate: Sen. Lindsey Graham

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. In a surprise visit to Afghanistan, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Donald Trump will announce an American troop drawdown this week, which could begin before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A native of Central, S.C., Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Carolina.

Graham joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 1995 and retired from the Air Force Reserves in June 2015. He served for 33 years total and retired at the rank of Colonel.

In 1994, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 2002, Graham was elected the U.S. Senate, and was re-elected in 2008 and 2014.

Graham currently serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee in the role of chairman.

To read about Graham’s views on a certain topic, click here to visit his Key Issues section on his website.

Click here to see Graham’s voting record.

For more information, visit Graham’s website here.