SC Sen. Graham responds to Harrison’s request for pre-debate COVID test

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison called on Sen. Lindsey Graham Thursday to get tested ahead of Friday night’s debate in Spartanburg.

In a news release from his campaign, Harrison calls for Graham to “follow the example of Vice President Mike Pence, and follow his own precedent from the last debate, and take a COVID test.”

Harrison also went on to say that if Graham will not take a coronavirus test that he cannot “responsibly debate in person tomorrow night and allow politics to put my family, my campaign staff, Sen. Graham’s staff, and members of the media at unnecessary risk.”

Graham’s campaign responded Thursday night saying that, weeks ago, he “agreed to [the debate] rules and will continue to abide by them.”

In a statement, the campaign said Graham “took a COVID-19 test last week after a Judiciary Committee hearing.”

“Whether Mr. Harrison attends tomorrow’s debate is his decision, not mine. I will be there,” Graham said.

Read the full news release from the Harrison campaign in its entirety below:

Read the full news release from the Graham campaign in its entirety below: