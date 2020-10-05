Meet the Candidate: Jaime Harrison

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Raised in Orangeburg, S.C., Jaime Harrison is a graduate of Yale University and Georgetown University Law Center.

Harrison went back to Orangeburg to teach at his old high school, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

He also served as an aide to S.C. Congressman James Clyburn and worked on behalf of the Podesta Group for almost a decade. He is currently the Associate Chair and Senior Counsel of the Democratic National Committee.

Harrison was elected as chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party in 2013 and served until 2017. He was the first African American chair of the SC Democratic Party.

He and his wife live in Columbia, S.C. and have two young children.

To learn more about Harrison’s views and reasons for running for U.S. Senate, click here to see some of his key issues.

For more information, visit Harrison’s website here.

