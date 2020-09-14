WSPA, Nexstar Media Group, SC Chamber of Commerce partnering for SC U.S. Senate Debate on Oct. 9

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photos of Sen. Lindsey Graham (Courtesy of AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) and Jaime Harrison (Courtesy of AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – This week Nexstar Media Group and South Carolina Chamber of Commerce will partner for a statewide South Carolina U.S. Senate Debate.

Incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) will face off with Jaime Harrison (D) on Friday, October 9.

The debate will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in our studios, and 7 News Anchor Amy Wood will be the moderator.

Panelists for the debate are 7 News Anchor Gordon Dill and WCBD News 2 Carolyn Murray.

The debate will air live across the state on WSPA, WCBD in Charleston, WBTW in Myrtle Beach, WLTX in Columbia, WSAV, which covers Hilton Head and Beaufort areas, and WJBF in Aiken.

The debate will also be streamed live on all digital platforms.

