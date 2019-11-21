Greenlink asks public for feedback before changing trolley routes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenlink plans to make alterations to its trolley routes and is holding a public style meeting Tuesday.

The meeting, which is the first of two that Greenlink will hold, will give the public a chance to review the proposed changes and provide their input.

Greenlink has been analyzing ridership data on several of its trolley routes that were launched two seasons ago, in August of 2017, and has some ideas for ways to improve them.

Those routes includes the Heart of Main, Top of Main, Arts West and Augusta trolley routes.

Customers can see maps showing the proposed changes and fill out a survey on the Greenlink website. They can also email ksullivan@greenvillesc.gov or call 864-298-2753 with their comments, which will be accepted until December 13th.

Customers can stop by any time during the meeting Tuesday between 6pm and 7pm at Caine Halter YMCA.

There may be more big changes to come to Greenlink. On Wednesday, November 20th, Ten at the Top unveiled that the new Transportation Alliance was granted $800 thousand that will allow Greenlink in Greenville to potentially double its fleet.