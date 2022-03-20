GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA ) – From Bon Secours Wellness Arena to Main Street, March Madness fever was in the air Sunday.

“I’m super excited,” said Claire Hoekema. “I’m a life-long Duke fan! I can’t wait to see them win.”

When fans were not cheering on their teams, they were exploring Greenville.

“We love Greenville,” said Aiden. “This was definitely a great opportunity to come see it.”

“It’s a beautiful town,” said Addison Corriher. “I love the river walk area. There are so many fun things to do around this downtown area.”

“We’ve said it’s a combination of every one of our favorite cities,” said Kimberly Harrison.

All of the foot traffic downtown brought business to restaurants and shops, including Nourish.

“It was really busy,” said Nourish Store Manager Dawn Dulin “It was really nice, especially having the Fan Fest that happened right out front.”

Dulin said she brought in more staff and stocked up on products just for the weekend.

“Everyone’s really excited to be here. Everyone’s loving our city. It was really a lot of fun.”