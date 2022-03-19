GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There were some upset fans waiting to get inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday night. Some fans told 7NEWS they were waiting for over an hour and a half, missing a lot of the first half of the Duke game.

Even Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski spoke about the lack of fans after the game.

“If there’s no crowd, is somebody going to show up?”

“We’re ready to go in and watch our game. She flew to Greensboro and we drove from Greensboro down here…and here we are,” said Brandi Poston and Crystal Brookins.

Twins Levi and Luke Williams drove from Virginia to go to the game.

“Very upset, very upset,” said Levi. “We drove three hours here to. Yeah, to come here and watch.”

“I’m pretty upset, especially with all the money I had to pay,” Luke added.

The fans eventually made their way through the doors, but only after missing a good chunk of the game.

7NEWS did reach out to the arena to figure out what the delay was. We received an e-mail back saying they will be in touch soon.

Things went smoothly earlier in the day, though, with plenty of happy fans getting to watch their team advance to the second round.

“It’s definitely fun winning, because you get to chirp at all the other fans, because it’s not like a home game. So, it’s a good time,” said Jack Scaggs.

Others weren’t as lucky.

“I picked Jacksonville State to upset Auburn, but you know, that didn’t happen. So, [I’m] kind of upset about that,” said Brady Caldwell.

After an eventful opening round, plenty saw their March Madness brackets take a hit.

“Kentucky was definitely a bracket buster, it was a tough one,” said Alec Rivers.

“They’re not good, not good at all, said Charlie Gordon. “One of them I had Kentucky winning. I had Kentucky and Iowa in one Final Four, so that’s not looking good at all. So, I’m trying to cope with that.”

“All of them are terrible, except for one. The one I am doing well on has Auburn going all the way,” said Will Fabrizio.

Regardless of the scores, the fans still had their team spirit. And they’ll be bringing that same energy to this weekend’s matchups.