GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting Thursday, thousands of fans are expected to make their way to downtown Greenville from all over the country for this year’s March Madness Tournament. That means parking downtown is going to more hectic than usual.

“This is a really big deal to have top notch college basketball here,” said City Spokeswoman, Beth Brotherton.

Practice session will begin Thursday. The first round of games Friday afternoon. A fan fest in downtown Greenville will happen on Saturday, and then the second round of games will happen on Sunday.

Impacts to traffic are expected to be highest in-between sessions.

Round One (Friday, March 18)

TIME MATCHUP NETWORK 12:40 p.m. No. 15 Jacksonville State vs. No. 2 Auburn truTV 3:10 p.m. No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 7 USC (Cal) truTV 7:10 p.m. No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton vs. No. 2 Duke CBS/WSPA 9:40 p.m. No. 10 Davidson vs. No. 7 Michigan State CBS/WSPA

City Spokeswoman Beth Brotherton suggests visitors get familiar with the area beforehand on where to park.

Most surrounding parking garages will cost $10 for the day, but those spots will be gone quick.

“Go to the garages, go to those ancillary lots,” Brotherton said. “But more than anything if you can— take advantage on Thursday and Friday of the satellite parking at the Greenville Convention Center.”

Visit Greenville will be offering a shuttle service for fans to park their cars and get dropped off downtown.

Brotherton said to avoid surrounding side streets as a means for free parking. Many parking spots closest to the arena are by permit only. If you get caught parking illegally, it could leave you with a $500 ticket.

If you live in those neighborhoods, she said to have your permit visible to avoid a ticket.

“If we start getting calls about people who have blocked intersections, people who live there that can’t get out of their driveways, we’re not just going to write one ticket,” Brotherton said. “It’s going to be an opportunity for parking services to do a full sweep of the area and write as many tickets as they see among violators.”

If you’re staying downtown, walking might be your best bet.

Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson said they’re preparing for more officers on duty.

“Just be extra cautious. There will be extra traffic and especially a lot of pedestrians,” said Chief Thompson.

He said the police department will be constantly updating signs with new information for drivers as they make their way into the city.

“We’ll update you on if a parking garage is closed, where the traffic is, where to go and best how to guide you around,” said Thomspon.

However, he and Brotherton agree that if you don’t have to be downtown this weekend, it might not be worth the headache.

“If you’re not coming to the games, if you’re not planning to be a part of this, certainly a heads up, a warning that this is going to be a very busy place particularly on that Friday as folks are coming in to town,” Brotherton said. “It’s exciting. It’s fun. It’s great to have the tourism, but the roads are going to be a little bit hectic.”

For all other event details, click here.