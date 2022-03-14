Open Practice Day

March Madness begins with the Open Practice Day on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. No tickets are necessary for this free event.

This is an opportunity to preview teams as they prepare for the 1st and 2nd Rounds. Each team get a 40-minute practice session.

11-11:40 am – Jacksonville State (Ranked #15)

12:30-1:10 pm – Auburn (Ranked #2)

11:45 am-12:25 pm – Miami (FL) (Ranked #10)

1:15-1:55 pm – Southern California (Ranked #7)

3:25-4:05 pm – Duke (Ranked #2)

4:10-4:50 pm – Michigan State (Ranked #7)

4:55-5:35 pm – Cal State Fullerton (Ranked #15)

5:40-6:20 pm – Davidson (Ranked #34)

The Greenville Fan Fest

The Greenville Fan Fest is a free March Madness event planned for Saturday near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.



The Greenville Fan Fest takes place on Main Street between Washington and North Streets. The event features a half-court basketball court with activities planned by the City of Greenville Recreation division and the Imagination Playground. March Madness activities are planned from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be large digital screens showing the NCAA Tournament games from across the country.

Satellite & Shuttle Service – Thursday & Friday Only

Free satellite parking is available at the Greenville Convention Center on Thursday for practice day and Friday for the first round.

Schedule:

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to midnight

Trolley

The trolley will be offering route deviations throughout the event. For full details, please visit the Trolley Route Deviation Schedule.

Parking

Open Practice Day (Thursday) – $10 event rate at Church Street Garage

First Round & Second Round (Friday & Sunday) – $10 event rate at Church Street, Liberty Square, and Commons Garages.

Safety

The CDC recommends wearing a mask for indoor events.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena uses a clear bag policy. Complimentary clear bags will be available to guests attending events.

Each ticketed guest will be permitted to carry one large clear bag, either a Ziploc style bag or a 12”x6”x12” (or smaller) clear bag, plus a small wallet or clutch that must not exceed 5.5″x8.5″. The small wallet or clutch must be carried into the venue outside the clear bag and is subject to search.

All other facilities will be normal operations with pull a ticket and pay upon exit (daily max is $7), according to VisitGreenvillesc.com (visitgreenvillesc.com)

You can see our ongoing coverage here.