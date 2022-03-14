With March Madness starting this week, it’s a good time to brush up on your NCAA college basketball rules. We gathered a list of examples used in the official 2021-22 NCAA Men’s Basketball Case Book to test your knowledge. How many of the following in-game scenarios that explore different college basketball rules can you answer correctly?

Players Equipment

A.R. 11. Player A1 enters the court wearing a headband or hair control device that is tied at the back of A1’s head with a tail or tails hanging from the knot. Is this legal?

RULING: No. A player may not play wearing an illegal headband or hair control device. All such devices must be unadorned.

Duties of Shot-Clock Operator

A.R. 25 A1 touches the ball that was thrown in by A2. The ball strikes the playing court and bounces until A3 gains control by dribbling. The shot-clock operator started the shot clock when A1 touched the ball.

RULING: The operator was correct. When play is resumed by a throw-in, the game clock and shot clock shall be started when the ball is legally touched by or touches a player on the playing court. (Rule 2-11.5)

Substitutions

A.R. 43. After a successful free throw, A1 enters the playing court before the throw-in. A1’s illegal entry is not detected until after the ball becomes live.

RULING: A1 became a legal player when the ball became live. Because the discovery of the illegal substitution came after the ball became live, the infraction by A1 shall be ignored. (Rule 3-6.1.d)

A.R. 47. After a successful field goal with 48 seconds left on the game clock, the timer sounds the game-clock horn for substitute A6 to enter the game.

RULING: A6 shall not be permitted to enter. While the game clock is stopped after successful field goals in the last 59.9 seconds of play, only those substitutions permitted by rule are allowed. A team may request a timeout and then make substitutions anytime the ball is dead and the game clock is stopped. (Rule 3-6.1.h)

A.R. 57. A1 is fouled during an unsuccessful try for a goal. During the try, A3 is injured or is bleeding. There is blood on A3’s body, or A3’s uniform is saturated with blood and A3 cannot continue to play.

RULING: The required substitute shall be permitted to enter the game before the first try of the multiple free throws. In addition, all substitutes who had legally reported to the official scorer before the player who had to be replaced may enter the game.

A bleeding player, a player with blood on the body, or a player wearing a uniform saturated with blood has 20 seconds to resolve the issue. If the issue cannot be resolved in 20 seconds, that player is required to be replaced unless that player’s coach requests and is granted a timeout. When a substitute is required, all substitutes who had legally reported to the official scorer before the player who had to be replaced may enter the game. (Rule 3-6.3.a and .c)

Disqualified Player

A.R. 70. A player who has committed a fifth foul (any combination of personal fouls and Class A technical fouls) continues to play because the scorers have failed to notify the officials.

RULING: As soon as the scorers discover the mistake, they should sound the game-clock horn as soon as the ball is in control of the offending team or is dead. The disqualified player shall be removed immediately.

Any points that may have been scored while such a player was illegally in the game shall count. (Rule 4-12.1, 2-9.4, and 2-9.14)

Held Ball

A.R. 157. A1 is dribbling the ball and falls to the floor while continuing to dribble. While seated on the floor, A1 loses the ball and it is rolling away. As B1 comes in to try to get the ball, A1 reaches out with his legs, clamps the loose ball between his feet and brings it toward his body. A1 never places his hands on the ball. The ball is between A1’s legs as B1 gets both hands on the ball.

RULING: A held ball cannot be called because A1 does not have his hands on the ball. A1 is intentionally using his feet to play the ball. This is illegal and a kicking violation shall be called on A1. (Rule 6-4.2 and 9-6)

Basket Interference and Goaltending Penalties

A.R. 259. A1 attempts a try for a goal. The ball is on or within the basket. B1 inadvertently hits the net with a hand.

Ruling: The officials must determine if the touching of the net by B1 had any effect on the ball. If they determine that the touching of the net affected the ball, there is basket interference. Otherwise, play shall

continue. (Rule 9-15.2.a)

Administrative Technicals

A.R. 281. Who is responsible for the behavior of spectators?

RULING: The home management or game committee is responsible for the behavior of spectators. The officials may call an administrative technical foul on either team when its supporters act in such a way as to interfere with the proper conduct of the game. Such technical fouls do not count as team fouls. (Rule 10-2.8)

Class A – Unsporting Technical Infractions

A.R. 291. An official calls a personal foul on B1. Team B’s coach sees a replay of the call on a video board or other electronic device in the arena and communicates disagreement to the official indicating that the call was incorrect.

RULING: This act constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct by the coach. Penalize the infraction by a Class A technical foul

Class B – Technical Infractions

A.R. 296. A player steps out of bounds to avoid contact.

RULING: This shall not be called a Class B technical foul unless the player leaves the playing court to deceive or gain a more advantageous position in some way. When the player is a dribbler, the ball shall be ruled out of bounds. When the player returns to the playing floor and is the first to touch the ball, a violation has occurred since he left the playing court under his own volition. (Rule 10-4.1.j and 9-3.1)

For a full list of rules, visit NCAA Publications – 2021-22 NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules and Interpretations.

