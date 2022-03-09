The first and second rounds of the NCAA man’s basketball tournament are coming to Greenville!

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, March 17th – Practice Day

Free

Fan Fest activation at BSWA in the plaza outside the Furman entrance

40-minute practice sessions

11 am-6:20 pm 11-11:40 am – Game No. 1 Lower Seed 11:45 am-12:25 pm – Game No. 2 Lower Seed 12:30-1:10 pm – Game No. 1 Higher Seed 1:15-1:55 pm – Game No. 2 Higher Seed 3:25-4:05 pm – Game No. 3 Higher Seed 4:10-4:50 pm – Game No. 4 Higher Seed 4:55-5:35 pm – Game No. 3 Lower Seed 5:40-6:20 pm – Game No. 4 Lower Seed

Satellite Parking and Shuttle service are available from GCC

Friday, March 18th – First Round

Two sessions (each session is made up of two games)

Game times TBA after Selection Sunday (March 13 th )

) Satellite Parking and Shuttle service are available from GCC

Fan Fest activation at BSWA in the plaza outside the Furman entrance (will start one hour prior to doors opening)

Saturday, March 19th – Fan Fest

On Saturday, March 19, VisitGreenvilleSC along with the City of Greenville Parks, Recreation and Tourism department will host the Greenville Fan Fest event. The event will take place on Main Street between Washington and North Street from 12 pm-5 pm

Greenville Fan Fest will feature a half-court basketball court programmed by the City of Greenville Recreation division and the Imagination Playground sponsored by The Children’s Museum of the Upstate. Sponsor activations on-site include Furman University, Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union, and the Spinx Cluck Truck. There will also be large digital screens showing the NCAA Tournament games from across the country.

Sunday, March 20th – Second Round

One session

Game times TBA after Selection Sunday (March 13 th )

) Fan Fest activation at BSWA in the plaza outside the Furman entrance (will start one hour prior to doors opening)

Parking and Traffic:

Satellite Parking and Shuttles on Thursday & Friday

Free Parking at the Greenville Convention Center (20 Tower Dr. lot)

Thursday, March 17 th from 10 am-9 pm

from 10 am-9 pm Friday, March 18th from 10 am-midnight



The Trolley will be operating on a deviated route with service to BSWA: https://www.greenvillesc.gov/1269/Route-Deviations

City of Greenville Parking