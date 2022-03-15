SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The March Mammal Madness tournament, based on the NCAA event, features simulated battles of mammals encountering each other in the wild. Scientists plan each tournament months in advance using detailed research with tiny bit of random chance.

To play, pick the mammal in the bracket that you think will win each battle. Then write the name of the critter in the next bracket. When you complete another bracket in the same column, you can then decide the winner of that matchup, and advance the winning creature to the next bracket, and so on.

Then that animal with the most advantageous traits, coupled with some luck, will be decided by battles on Twitter later this month.

“Scientific literature is cited to substantiate likely outcomes as a probabilistic function of the two species’ attributes within the battle environment. Attributes considered in calculating battle outcome include temperament, weaponry, armor, body mass, running speed, fight style, physiology, and motivation,” according to Arizona State University, the institution that hosts the online event.

The scientific-based bracket began in 2013 on ASU Professor Katie Hinde’s Blog. It aims to provide education about inter-species interactions, the importance of ecological context, how natural selection has shaped adaptations, and conservation management of endangered species.

