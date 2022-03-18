Three congressional lawmakers have sent a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert accusing the organization of making “inadequate progress” in addressing “historically disparate” treatment of male and female athletes.

Singling out the March Madness basketball tournaments, Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney of New York, Jackie Speier of California and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey said the NCAA was “violating the spirit of gender equity as codified in Title IX.”

They blamed Emmert for his failure to implement some of the key recommendations from the external review that the NCAA commissioned last summer after inequities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were exposed a year ago. The NCAA last month said it had taken important steps toward solving the issues.

“The shortcomings at the women’s basketball tournament last year have been well-documented and extensively covered,” the NCAA said Tuesday in an emailed statement in response to the lawmakers’ letter. “Although our work is not done, we are focused on the many improvements made since then that provide students across all our championships with a lifelong memorable experience.”

The letter, which was sent only a few days before the start of this year’s tournaments, notes that the NCAA “failed to create or commit to creating a chief business officer role to oversee NCAA’s media partner relationships with CBS/Turner and ESPN, the Corporate Partner Program, and branding and marketing for all championships.”

The lawmakers also said Emmert has made no progress in changing the leadership structure that would have NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman report directly to him instead of going through NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.

Gonzaga’s Melody Kempton celebrates after her team defeated BYU in an NCAA women’s championship college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The NCAA has already made changes to its women’s basketball tournament this year. Many of the changes have been relatively easy to do, such as expanding the tournament to 68 teams and using the phrase “March Madness” — once limited to the men’s tourney — in branding.

The organization admits there is still a lot of work to do. Earlier this year, the NCAA announced it would not combine the two Final Fours, which was a recommendation from the Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP report. There are other possibilities, including potentially moving one of the two Final Fours to a different weekend.

Looming for the women’s tourney is a full discussion — or new deal — for TV rights, the lifeblood for hundreds of schools. On the men’s side, CBS and Turner’s original contract with the NCAA was for 14 years at $10.8 billion ($770 million per year). They signed an eight-year extension in 2016 that gives them the rights through 2032, and the per-year average will jump to $1.1 billion beginning in 2025.

“This year there will be numerous and notable enhancements to the championship,” said Holzman, the NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “What those have translated to is an enhanced women’s basketball student-athlete experience and fan experience.”

There is still a lot of work to do, such as TV rights and revenue disbursement, just two of the issues outlined in a blistering report released last summer that looked into the inequities. The differences between the two tournaments were stark.

The NCAA said it has made a major effort to make the two tournaments more equitable, on and off the court. While the organization wouldn’t give an exact dollar amount, it did say it has spent millions more on the women’s tournament this year, with the Final Four set for Minneapolis (The men’s Final Four is in New Orleans).

Starting in the regional rounds, which are played at neutral sites after earlier rounds are hosted by higher seeds, there will be “March Madness” logos on the courts instead of “Women’s Basketball.” The Final Four logos will be gender specific, too.

Oregon guard Sydney Parrish (33) and teammates celebrate after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Other changes include:



— Gifts for each team will be the same. In previous years, while they were comparable in value, they were packaged and presented differently.



— Fan events at the Women’s Final Four have been expanded to be more similar to the men, including having an open practice the day before the championship game.



— Officials are being paid the same at both tournaments.



The NCAA has plans for changes next year. They hope to move the selection show back to its Monday night slot after shifting it to Sunday this year, where there is the potential for it to get dwarfed by the men’s show. The NCAA also hopes to have a neutral site for its opening round play-in games, similar to the men’s event in Dayton, Ohio.

Currently, the women’s tournament is bundled with other championships when it comes to TV rights, and many wonder how much money it could fetch if it stood alone in negotiations. The current contract with ESPN is not up until 2024.

Giving women’s teams revenue for winning games in the tournament — which would be similar to the men’s tourney — is a topic that has not been explored.

“If you get more money when your men win than when your women are winning, then you have to care more about the men winning,” said North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart, the vice president of the Women’s Basketball Coaching Association. “It’s just financial optics things. Right?”

AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson and AP Basketball Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this story.

