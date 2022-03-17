GREENVILLE (WSPA) – March Madness is known for buzzer-beaters and brackets.

Nearly 40 million Americans fill out an NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket. Each hopes to win an online contest or their office pool.

And what makes it fun for everyone is basketball knowledge isn’t a requirement. The randomness of game results along with “bracket busting” upsets can hurt even basketball experts.

“I have watched more college basketball, I can assure you, than pretty much anybody on the planet,” said Sirius XM Radio Field of 68 host Terrence Oglesby. “And I can say, with absolute certainty, my bracket is complete nonsense.”

Oglesby played in two NCAA Tournaments for Clemson in the 2000s.

You can contrast Oglesby with Fountain Inn resident Cheryl Pelicano. The mother of four children with two grandchildren doesn’t know a block from a charge in basketball.

But neither do most referees.

Pelicano picked Gonzaga to win the national championship saying, “because I like saying Gonzaga.”

Oglesby is big on Kentucky. He has the Wildcats prevailing over Kansas in the title game, saying “because Oscar Tshiebwe controls everything within ten feet of that rim.”

“I think I’ve heard something about Kentucky,” says Pelicano, “that they’re very good basketball players.”

The odds of picking all 63 Men’s NCAA Tournament games correctly are long. It’s one in 55 billion according to the Wizard of Odds website.

Every traceable bracket for the 2021 tournament had at least one wrong selection.