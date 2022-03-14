What are the odds of filling out a March Madness bracket completely perfectly? We used data from gambling statistician Wizard of Odds to find an answer.

“The tournament is single elimination, starting with 64 teams. There are actually 68 teams, where eight of them are matched up in four games. The winners of those four games, and 60 other teams, result in 64 teams, which is when the bracket picking typically begins.

The 64 teams are divided into four different conferences, North, South, West, and East, of 16 teams each. Each team in each conference will have a ‘seed,’ from 1 to 16, which is meant to be a ranking of their ability, although it is an imperfect method.

With 64 teams, there are 32+16+8+4+2+1=63 games in the tournament.

The table below shows the probability of surviving each round, given that you make it to that round. For example, the probability of surviving the 32 games in round one is 1 in 27,156. To get the probability of completing the entire bracket correctly, take the product of the probabilities in the table below. The bottom line is a perfect bracket probability of 0.000000000018, or 1 in 55.4 billion.”

You have a 1 in 55.4 billion chance of picking a perfect bracket; other statisticians have proposed answers that have been higher, but either way, the odds aren’t good.

Your odds of being struck by lightning once in a year is about 1 in a million. The odds of you being struck by lightning twice in your lifetime are 1 in 9 million. What about getting struck by lightning while drowning? Those odds are 1 in 183 million, which is still more likely, according to CNN.

The odds of picking the perfect bracket are better, however, than hit by a falling satellite. The chance of that happening is about 1 in 21 trillion, according to CNN.

Probability Advancing in Perfect Bracket

ROUND PROBABILITY

SURVIVAL INVERSE

PROBABILITY 1 0.000036824497 27,155.84 2 0.001284307886 778.63 3 0.038621815874 25.89 4 0.079085421795 12.64 5 0.250000000000 4.00 6 0.500000000000 2.00 Product 0.000000000018 55,380,246,801 Wizard of Odds

Best Strategy

According to the Wizard of Odds, “always pick the team with the higher-ranking seed, or lower number. For example, in the four games where a number 1 seed plays a number 16 seed, pick the number 1 seed. Of the 136 times a 1 seed has played a 16 seed, the number one seed won 135 times. 2018 saw the first number one seed lose to a 16 seed when University of Maryland, Baltimore County beat the University of Virginia.”

“When you get down to a number one seed winning each of the four divisions, pick the remaining three games randomly,” according to the Wizard of Odds, also known as Michael Shackleford, a former professional actuary who has made a career of analyzing casino games.

For a complete breakdown of March Madness bracket stats, visit Probability of a Perfect Bracket (wizardofodds.com).