SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Southeastern Conference arguably has never been stronger from top to bottom in men’s basketball. Four SEC teams ranked among the best in the nation.

No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Kentucky and No. 9 Tennessee are ranked in the top 10 after beating up on each other during the regular season. No. 15 Arkansas has been as hot as anyone lately, winning 16 of its past 18 games. All four teams have hopes of making deep runs in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference. No. 4 Auburn’s Bruce Pearl is coach of the year and his freshman forward Jabari Smith is newcomer of the year. The AP All-SEC team was released Tuesday. Like Tshiebwe, guards JD Notae of Arkansas and Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt were unanimous picks as first-team All-SEC. They were joined on the team by Smith and Auburn center Walker Kessler. Tshiebwe received votes at both center and forward and as top newcomer.

FILE – Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Mount St. Mary’s Malik Jefferson (42) and Josh Reaves (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Tshiebwe is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)

Tshiebwe ended the 2022 season one double-double shy of the school record set by Dan Issel in the 1969-70 season.

“The things that he’s doing haven’t been been done in 50 years,” said Kentucky Coach John Calipari.

The nation’s leading rebounder, Tshiebwe averaged 17.3 points and 15.3 boards per game for the Wildcats. A native of Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the 6-foot-9, 255-pounder transferred midway through his second season at West Virginia and sat out the rest of 2020-21.

FILE – Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after defeating North Carolina following an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tshiebwe is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz, File)

“Sometimes I can’t believe what I’m doing,” Tshiebwe said. “How? This is impossible. I’m in college and everybody can play . . . The confidence right now is at a different level.”

Once eligible, Tshiebwe helped forge an impressive turnaround for the fifth-ranked Wildcats, who were 9-16 last season. They enter the SEC Tournament with a 25-6 record.

“I mean, he’s arguably the best rebounder in the history of modern college basketball,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said Monday.

Bruce Pearl

FILE – Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Pearl is the The Associated Press coach of the year in the Southeastern Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman, File)

Pearl led the Tigers to the SEC regular season title with a team whose top four scorers and starting point guard are all in their first year with the program. He received a new eight-year deal worth more than $50 million in January.

That group of newcomers includes Smith, the highest rated signee in program history and a likely NBA draft lottery pick who’s also considered a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Jabari Smith

The 6-10, 220-pound Smith leads the Auburn Tigers in scoring, averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. He’s also made 71 of 163 3-pointers (43.6%) and is an 82.2% free throw shooter (120 of 146).