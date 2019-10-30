Halloween events happening in and around the Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s almost that time to carve pumpkins, save up some candy and throw on your costume of choice!
That’s right, Halloween is Thursday and there will plenty to see and do here in the Upstate, as well as in Western North Carolina.
Here’s our list so far of some planned events:
- Taylors First Baptist Indoor Trunk-or-Treat – The event will be held on Oct. 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Taylors Rec Center.
- Valley Walk Animal Hospital Indoor Trunk or Treat – The event will be held on Oct. 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Valley Walk Animal Hospital.
- Haywood Mall Boo Bash – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 4 – 8 p.m. It will have trick-or-treating, games and music.
- Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Indoor Trick-or-treat – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Easley.
- Asheville Outlets’ Boo Bash – will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. The event will feature trick-or-treating, strolling magic, and bingo.
- Treat Street Carnival in Downtown Hendersonville– Trick-or-Treating with downtown merchants will kick off at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 The event will feature a Monster Mash DJ party and the annual Halloween costume contest.
- Haunted Hollow – located at 231 Griggs Road in Six Mile, S.C.
- Madworld Haunted Attractions – located at 147 Country Mayor Road in Piedmont, features escape rooms, carnival games and more.
- Trick-or-Treat at Publix – The Publix in Five Forks (2700 Woodruff Road), on Woodruff Road (1750 Woodruff Road) and Publix on Pelham Road (215 Pelham Road) will have trick or treating and games on Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat at The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – The museum will hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. It is $5 per child.
- Crossroads Baptist Church Indoor Trunk-or-Treat – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Baptist Church in Greer.
- Halloween Family Fun Event – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Easley Skate Center.
- Fr8yard’s Frightyard Part 2: Are You Afraid of the Yard – The event will be on Oct. 31 from 4 to 11 p.m. General admission for the event is $5.
- Indoor Halloween at Cabela’s – The event will have free candy, games, costume parades and free photos. The costume parade on Oct. 31 will be held at 6 p.m., trick-or-treating and games will held be from 4 – 8 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat at Carlyle Senior Center – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. (or until they run out of candy) at the Carlyle Senior Center in Fountain Inn.
- Simpsonville United Methodist Church Indoor Trunk-or-Treat – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Simpsonville United Methodist Church.
- Lyman Wesleyan Church Indoor Trunk-or-Treat – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lyman Wesleyan Church.
- Fall Festival 2019 – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Woodruff Road Christian Church. Activities will be moved indoors if it rains.
- Cleveland First Baptist Indoor Trunk-or-Treat – The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Cleveland First Baptist.
- Down on the Farm – The indoor event will be held on Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church of Simpsonville.