Happy Halloween! List of events happening in and around the Upstate, WNC

(WSPA) – It’s almost that time to carve pumpkins, save up some candy and throw on your costume of choice!
That’s right, Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to see and do here in the Upstate, as well as in Western North Carolina.
Here’s our list so far of some planned events:
- Pickens Halloween Hootenanny is set for Sat., Oct. 26 at the Pickens Amphitheater- will feature activity booths sponsored by local businesses, including candy counting, a photo booth, a glow rings toss, as well as pumpkin carving and costume contests. For more info, click here: https://www.cityofpickens.com/halloween
- Uptown Greenwood Boo Bash will be held on Thurs., Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will include games, candy, prizes and a costume contest. For more info, click here: http://www.uptowngreenwood.com/events/boo-bash
- Asheville Outlets’ Boo Bash will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 31. The event will feature trick-or-treating, strolling magic, and bingo. Fore more info: https://www.shopashevilleoutlets.com/news/boo-bash/2130004352
- Treat Street Carnival in Downtown Hendersonville– Trick-or-Treating with downtown merchants will kick off at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 The event will feature a Monster Mash DJ party and the annual Halloween costume contest. For more info about the event, click here.
- Haunted Hollow– located at 231 Griggs Road in Six Mile, S.C. For ticket and hours of operation info, click here.
- Madworld Haunted Attractions, located at 147 Country Mayor Road in Piedmont, features escape rooms, carnival games and more. For a list of hours and pricing, click here.
- Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo event will take place Oct. 25 through the 27, and will feature 20 trick-or-treat stations. For more info: https://www.greenvillesc.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=7483
- Hub City Farmer’s Market’s Halloween Celebration will be held on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Northside Harvest Park. According to their website, vendors will be giving out candy to trick-or-treaters, there will be a costume parade, a bounce castle, raffle prizes, and much more. For more info: https://www.hubcityfm.org/events
- Fr8yard’s Frightyard Part 2: Are You Afraid of the Yard: The event will be on Oct. 31 from 4 to 11 p.m. General admission for the event is $5. For more info: https://www.facebook.com/events/381599862550412/