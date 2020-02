CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 13-year-old girl died Friday morning in Shelby, North Carolina from complications from the flu.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, Arden Bradley passed away at Atrium Health-Cleveland hospital in Shelby.

According to her obituary, she was a student at Gaffney Middle School.

Her death was ruled as a natural death due to complications from the flu.