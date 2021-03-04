Covid vaccine causing swollen Lymph Nodes to show up on mammograms

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – For many, the covid vaccine has minimal side effects, but doctors are seeing a new trend that a person’s immune system is affected after the shot and they want to give people the right information about the cause.

Mammograms and the covid vaccine are both meant to save lives, but together they’re causing doctors to take a second look at swollen lymph nodes.

“Normally swollen lymph nodes can be a sign that your body’s normally producing an immune response to whatever you’re reacting to.” Prisma Health, Dr. Pavani Shah said.

Dr. Pavani Shah is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and study’s breast exams. The medical community noticed the pattern of swollen lymph nodes after patients get the covid vaccine.

“So usually it’s a good thing to have a response after a vaccine, but in our case remember we see swollen lymph nodes on a mammogram, we are always suspicious that something could be happening in the breast.” Dr. Shah said.

Swollen Lymph Nodes are not unusual; they’re located throughout the body, in your neck, under the arms and even in the groin area, if it’s inflamed the area will be tender to the touch.

Doctors say under normal circumstances, swelling could mean that your body is fighting an infection or there’s inflammation.

“The majority of people I don’t think will have swollen lymph nodes from what we’ve seen so far and we haven’t been able to identify why some get swollen lymph nodes after the vaccine.” Dr. Shah said

When a vaccine of any kind is introduced into the body lymph nodes create antibodies to develop a good immune response. This new development is prompting new guidelines.

“So we suggest that if you got a covid vaccine, we try to ask you to wait 4 to 6 weeks after that vaccine to get your screening mammogram. That way it will give your body time to react to that vaccine and those lymph nodes will hopefully go back down.” Dr. Shah said.

Doctors say if you develop swollen lymph nodes after getting the vaccine, there’s no need to worry. It’s just your body responding, however, if that tenderness continues, be sure to get it checked out.

Doctors say if you’ve received the vaccine and are concerned about an area in your breast, schedule your mammogram anyway and make them aware of your timeline.