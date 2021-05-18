DHEC offers free testing during Hepatitis Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be offering free testing on National Hepatitis Testing Day.

Those interested can be tested at DHEC county health departments on May 18 for HIV, STDs and Hepatitis C at no cost.

“Hepatitis is a hidden illness. Millions of Americans are living with chronic hepatitis and don’t know they are infected. The only way to find out is to be tested,” said Ali Mansaray, director of the Division of STD/HIV/Viral Hepatitis. “Detecting viral hepatitis early can help people avoid serious outcomes, such as liver cancer or the need for a liver transplant.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHEC recommend all adults and pregnant women get tested for Hepatitis C.

Call (855) 472-3432 or visit DHEC’s website to find a health department near you.

Learn more about viral hepatitis and its three common types on DHEC’s website or visit the CDC’s website.