SC Governor gives police authority to disband gatherings of 3 or more

Columbia, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s Governor has issued an Executive Order, cracking down on social gatherings, hoping to cut down on community transmission of the coronavirus.

Governor Henry McMaster’s new order gives officers the discretion to make arrests and carries a misdemeanor charge for not abiding by the new order.

“We see a lot of people going into the shopping centers and things like that and congregating in that opens up all kinds of opportunities for the spread of this virus.” South Carolina, Republican, Governor Henry McMaster said.

The Governor’s order prohibits the gathering of 3 or more people, violators could face a misdemeanor charge.

“It will apply to parties on the beach boisterous gatherings or concerts to spontaneous gatherings or unruly gatherings in shopping centers parking lots.” Governor McMaster said.

The order does not apply to businesses or employers, the governor also hopes to increase the number of state employees working from home in the next two weeks, hoping to further encourage social distancing.

“Any individual in any age group if exposed to someone who is ill can become ill.” State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell said.

Leaders hope this will keep everyone safe and make it clear that anyone, no mother the age, could be affected,

including school children, who are now learning from home.

“We will suspend all spring testing, that also includes testing like the end of course test that students take.” South Carolina Education Superintendent, Molly Spearman said.

South Carolina is running 200 to 300 test a day, seeing more positive results.

The doctor says the increase of positive test results indicate that we are on the accelerated phase of this virus spread. While school is out until March 31, officials continue to make adjustments to the school calendar.

Government stock piles are making their way to the Palmetto State with another shipment expected in a few days.

While the virus contiinues to spread, Dr. Bell tells us to assume that we are carriers of the virus and the people we’re in contact with are also carriers and then govern ourselves accordingly.

DHEC also addressed the status of our healthcare providers, they say South Carolina has more than 1100 ventilators and is getting reports on hospital capacity, every six hours.