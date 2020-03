GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Grocery stores have been packed with shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two weeks, managers say, and many shoppers are buying items in bulk.

To make sure stores are free of germs and fully stocked, many stores, including Aldi locations across the Upstate area, have added additional temporary employees to clean frequently touched areas, offer extra assistance with customers and restock shelves.