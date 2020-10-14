South Carolina legislators pass firefighter cancer bill

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina firefighters are breathing a sigh of relief after legislators approved a cancer benefit bill.

Firefighters wear gear that protect them on the outside, now South Carolina legislatures passed a bill that would protect them if they’re diagnosed with cancer.

The Firefighter Cancer Healthcare Benefit Plan is finally official and a welcome benefit for firefighters and especially the men at the Hilltop Fire District.

“I’m glad that their finally doing something and hopefully they’ll look forward into improving it as years go on. this is a start, I think it’s a good start.” Assistant Fire Chief, Hilltop Fire District, Claude Rowe said.

The bill gives supplemental insurance to volunteer and career firefighters, but only kicks in after five years of continuous service.

“Anything can happen in five years. day one of your career you get to a house fire you get diagnosed two years down the road with cancer, but you aint got five years in.” Hilltop Fire District, Austin Tate said.

Firefighters are exposed to a variety elements while on the job and that puts them at higher risk of respitory, oral, kidney and even prostate cancers.

“We do yearly physicals every year, those yearly physicals do include chest x-rays…. we do blood work as well so… if we see something then we can go to the doctor and see what’s further that we need.” Hilltop Fire District, Terry Stewart said.

The cancer billl also provides $20,000 to the patient when cancer is diagnosed and a $12,000 annual medical expense reimbursement benefit, that could help.

“$20,000 yeah that’s gonna help when you’re out for six weeks because of treatment and the $12,000, for some guys that’s half of their pay.” Whitney Fire Department, Dakata Brooks said.

For firefighters who have already left the business or retired, they are covered within ten years of the last day of active service.

“There’s alot of other people we need to look out for, we do have younger people starting in the fire service, could be a two three year veteran, they get cancer, they might not get that benefit.” Assistant Fire Chief, Hilltop Fire District, Claude Rowe said.

This bill also makes firefighters death as a result of cancer a line of duty death in South Carolina.

South Carolina is one of the last states to approve a bill of this magnitude. It will help more than 17-thousand fire fighters across the state.