Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System asking the public to make cloth masks

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is asking the public to help by making cloth masks for their front line workers and their nursing home residents.

New guidelines put out by the CDC, encourages people to wear cloth masks in addition to practicing social distancing.

Spartanburg Regional spans across the upstate with five hospitals and three nursing homes.

In an effort to keep front line medical staff safe, hospital officials are now reaching out to the public for help and one woman is already threading up her sewing machine to help meet that need.

For Leigh Radlein sewing quilts is a family tradition, “I was asked to do it because my grandmother is no longer here and grand babies have to have those quilts.” Donating masks, Leigh Radlein, said.

However, since the onset of Covid-19, she started sewing cloth masks for healthcare workers instead, she sees it as her calling, “I feel if you’re sitting back and your not doing anything, you’re not doing your patriotic duty.” Radlein said.

For Radlein the colorful patterns and designs carry a message of hope, she encourages all to do their part, by getting involved, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System sending a similar message.

“We’re asking our community to help us, we need several thousand of these masks for our staff to wear over their surgical masks and their N-95 masks.” Vice President of Professional Services, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Lori McMillan said.

The hospital suppling on-line instructions on how to make the masks and where to drop them off.

Masks donated by the public will not only go to front line medical workers, they’ll also help nursing home residents stay safe.

“We’ll make sure they’re washed before we give them out to the residents in the nursing homes and our staff will be able to wash them themselves.” McMillan said.

For Radlein, her labor of love sometimes keeps her sewing all night. She’s already made and delivered more than 300 masks for workers at Spartanburg Regional and Mary Black, all for free.

“They should have this equipment already and if it’s something I can do to help them, then that’s what I’m going to do.” Radlein said.

It’s that kind of commitment from an already supportive community that Spartanburg Regional has come to know and appreciate.

“We want to thank the community ahead of time for being willing to make these masks and donating these masks to the healthcare system.” McMillan said.

The hospital would appreciate masks with elastic or with cloth ties.

Spartanburg Regional has facilities in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties

Click https://www.spartanburgregional.com/ to find Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Systems guidelines on cloth masks.

Sewing Up Dreams, Leigh Radlein 864-505-4240, sewingupdreams@gmail.com