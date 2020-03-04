Spartanburg regional medical team answering coronavirus questions

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Medical Center taking the lead by holding a press conference, hoping to ease concerns about the coronovirus here in the Upstate.

It’s a sobering reality, the coronavirus is in the Southeast and it is spreading. Tuesday’s meeting was a show of medical preparedness.

From infection prevention doctors to experts in emergencey medicine, all stood shoulder to shoulder at Spartanburg Regional Tuesday afternoon.

“We want to assure the public and our staff and all of our providers. that we are well prepared for the coronavirus whatever the future holds.” Spartanburg Regional, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chris Lombardozzi said.

Doctors acknowledge that this potentially deadly virus is spreading quickly and it can spread through a sneeze.

They also say it’s possible an infected person can walk around with the virus during its incubation period and not even know they have it.

“According to the CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention most of the fatalities related to this virus have been people with older age and with underlying conditions such as diabetes and lung disease.” Dr. Lombardozzi said.

Those most at risk are those with compromised immune systems.If testing is necessary, the process includes swabbing the nose and mouth, those test samples are sent to the CDC for verification.

“You can definitely reduce your risk by avoiding close contact with those who are sick avoid touching your eyes nose and mouth, stay home when you’re sick cover your cough and sneezes, use a tissue throw the tissue away when your done and clean and disinfect using common cleaners and have at home.” Dr. Lombardozzi said.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in South Carolina. There’s no cure for the virus, but the medical team says they stand ready.

“One, we understand what’s going on, two, we have a plan in place and three, were well prepared to handle this sort of outbreak.” Dr. Lombardozzi said.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that the incubation period for the virus could be anywhere from a couple of days up to at least 7 days.

Hospital officials say they’re following CDC and D-Hec recommendations.