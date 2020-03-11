Upstate urgent Care treatment options for Covid-19

Spartanburg County (WSPA) – Urgent Care Centers across the Upstate have been crowded often with patients fighting a cold or the flu, but doctors say they’re prepared for anything.

When healthy patients go to see the doctor they sit in waiting rooms right next to people who are sick and you can’t always tell what they’re sick with, so how do doctors break it down?

Good hygiene and alot of hand washing, it’s not just the doctor’s advice, it’s what the doctors do.

“Being an emergency room physician we’ve been exposed to multiple things over the years. I think we’re all hyper-vigilant about being aware that that potential is out there.” Emergency M.D., Dr. Christian Montagano said.

While Dr. Christian Montagano worked with patients throughout the day at Emergency M.D. his primary focus, a quick and accurate diagnosis by eliminating the cold or flu.

“We’ll do a rapid flu essay on them, get a chest x-ray and get lab work.” Dr. Montagano said.

Those simple steps along with other factors like travel history or exposure to someone with coronovirus, dictate the next course of treatments.

“We’ll make sure that we isolate them here in our department, optain lab work and an x-ray and if they do have a high suspicion, we’ll get an isolation bed at the hospital and get them transferred over.” Dr. Montagano said.

To-date Dr. Montagano has not treated any one with the coronavirus, nor do thay have the testing kits available to do so.

He and his staff however have procedures in place to get those affected to the hospital, he also offers this advice to keep germs from spreading.

“Make sure you wash your hands several times a day with soap and water, hand sanitizer. if you sneeze or cough make sure you do it into the crease of your arm or use a tissue.” Dr. Montagano said.

While using hand sanitizer is helpful, the doctor says the best defense is washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds.

Anyone in South Carolina who has Covid-19-like symptoms can go to musc-dot-care to get questions answered by a medical professional 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.