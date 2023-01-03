Help local families through the winter

(WSPA) – Local families need your help to stay warm this winter season.
7NEWS, Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces to collect new, or gently used, coats and blankets. Other winter items such as hats, gloves, and scarves can be given as well.
There will be many opportunities to donate new or gently used coats and blankets across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Tuesday, January 17
Unclaimed Furniture
198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334
Tuesday, January 24
Hamrick’s
742 Peachoid Road, Gaffney, SC 29341
Tuesday, January 31
Ingles
756 South Church Street, Forest City, NC 28043
Tuesday, February 7
Bath Fitter
608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC 29334
Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s to make a difference for local families in need.