Cherokee County honors Black trailblazers through art exhibit ahead of Black History Month

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) Black History Month is a few days away and one Upstate county is prepared to honor the legacy of key black figures in their community.

The Gaffney Visitors Center and Art Gallery partnered with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Cherokee Alliance of Visual Arts(CAVA) to host an exhibit honoring African American trailblazers that made an impact in Cherokee County.

Portraits of Change showcases black public servants, churches, educators and features Lillian Bonner, who was the first Black woman to vote in the county.

Leaders said they want this exhibit to give local African Americans a sense of pride, and they hope it helps children understand their importance and potential for greatness.

“When you don’t know your history, you don’t know what greatness you can achieve. By seeing your uncle or father and you see those things, you see how they aspired to greatness. That can instill confidence within them to say hey I can do that as well,” Wilbert Jamison, president for the Cherokee County chapter of the NAACP said.

Gaffney City Councilwoman Missy Reid Norris spearheaded the committee’s efforts in organizing this exhibit.

Norris told 7 News she hopes to continue the exhibit during Black History Month for years to come and plans to expand the categories to other areas such as sports, science and entertainment.

The exhibit will be on display until February 26th, they encourage everyone in the county to stop by to visit.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekends, the gallery is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

For more information, click here.