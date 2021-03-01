Clevedale Historic Inn & Gardens, more than a Spartanburg B&B

SPARTANTBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The historic bed and breakfast has charm, intrigue and natural beauty. The well kept grounds, greenhouses, and home help truly showcase the Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens.

The owners, Pontheolla and Paul Abernathy, have been happily running their business for the past five years. The pair have given the more than 220 year old property, on the four acres of land, life by hosting weddings, corporate events, parties, and photoshoots for any and everyone.

“When I first decided I wanted to do a bed and breakfast, I thought, I don’t want just a piece of property that’s new in nature. Anything, you know, with a backstory is what’s most interesting,” Pontheolla Abernathy said.

The Inn hosts relaxing gardens, several large bedrooms suites inside the home, as well as a room in a train caboose. Each room has a story, even the sitting and dinning room, Pontheolla said there is nothing more satisfying than brining the past to life once more.

“Everything you see,” Pontheolla Abernathy explained,” is something that we have found or was discovered in the house.”

While Paul Abernathy is proud to let his wife take all the credit, it’s apparent that Pontheolla appreciates and loves the support her husband give her. Together the pair started a bed and breakfast that they could call their own, as well as, educate the community about it’s historic roots.

The Abernathys tell the story of the owners of the home, the Cleveland family. This home was meant to be a summer home, and it was Conrad Cleveland Jr, who was the last of the Clevelands to live in the Clevedale home.

For more information about the Clevedale Historic Inn & Gardens, click here.