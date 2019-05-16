High School Sports

Wednesday's High School Playoffs

By:

Posted: May 16, 2019 12:06 AM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 12:06 AM EDT

Eastside brought home its first baseball state title Wednesday night with an 8-7 win at Midland Valley to claim the 4A crown.

The Eagles (25-6) took an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh, saw the Mustangs score three times and Midland Valley had runners on first and third with two out.  However, the game ended on a chopper to second.

Landrum's Zander Steele snapped a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with an RBI single to right, the Cardinals added an insurance run in the sixth en route to a 4-2 triumph.

It's the Cardinals first state title since 2007 and their first above the 1A level.

In softball Wednesday night, Byrnes had its 5A state title series extended to a third game Friday with a 5-1 loss at Lexington.  The site and time will be announced Thursday.

Hartsville held-off Palmetto, 3-2, to claim the 4A state championship with a sweep of the best-of-three series. The game ended with a missed Palmetto bunt with one out and a runner from third tagged out at home and another runner out at second.

Battery Creek defeated Union County, 2-1, for the 3A state crown.

Latta defeated Ninety Six, 7-0, to extend the 2A state title series to a decisive third game Friday.

Dixie's 8-2 win at Lake View forced a third game in the 1A series for Friday as well.

