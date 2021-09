GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Bringing a soccer team to the Upstate didn't happen overnight. In fact it took years of research and development, but it started with one man's passion for the sport.

Before he was standing in front of fans to announce the new USL League One team, Triumph majority owner Joe Erwin had developed a love for the sport while playing for the first ever soccer team at Eastside High School in Taylors.