April ’21 Signings: Boiling Springs

Posted: / Updated:

Boiling Springs High School athletes sign their national letter of intent to play for collegiate programs on April 14, 2021 (Boiling Springs Athletics)

(WSPA) – Several athletes from Boiling Springs High School signed their national letter of intent on April 14, committing to various collegiate programs.

List of Boiling Springs April Signees

NAMECOLLEGESPORT
Cameron MillsCarson-Newman UniversityFootball
Jasmine OnuferConverse CollegeSoccer
Ragan BristolLimestone UniversitySoftball
Olivia HallUSC-UpstateSoftball
Hailey OwensLimestone UniversitySoftball
Luke OlsonYoung Harris CollegeLacrosse
Andrew HollifieldNorth Greenville UniversityLacrosse
Adam DulskeEmmanuel CollegeLacrosse
Justin CorbittNorth Greenville UniversityFootball

