April ’21 Signings: Boiling Springs

(WSPA) – Several athletes from Boiling Springs High School signed their national letter of intent on April 14, committing to various collegiate programs.
List of Boiling Springs April Signees
|NAME
|COLLEGE
|SPORT
|Cameron Mills
|Carson-Newman University
|Football
|Jasmine Onufer
|Converse College
|Soccer
|Ragan Bristol
|Limestone University
|Softball
|Olivia Hall
|USC-Upstate
|Softball
|Hailey Owens
|Limestone University
|Softball
|Luke Olson
|Young Harris College
|Lacrosse
|Andrew Hollifield
|North Greenville University
|Lacrosse
|Adam Dulske
|Emmanuel College
|Lacrosse
|Justin Corbitt
|North Greenville University
|Football