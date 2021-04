L to R: Max Morgan, Mollie Folk, and Sarah Allen sign their letter of intent in April, 2021 (Christ Church Athletics)

(WSPA) – Three athletes from Christ Church Episcopal School signed their letter of intent during the April signing period, committing to play at the collegiate level.

L to R: Max Morgan, Mollie Folk, and Sarah Allen sign their letter of intent in April, 2021 (Christ Church Athletics)

Max Morgan signs letter of intent to play football at Liberty University (Christ Church Athletics)

Mollie Folk signs letter of intent to swim at Emory University (Christ Church Athletics)

Sarah Allen signs letter of intent to play tennis at Elon University (Christ Church Athletics)

List of Christ Church April Signees