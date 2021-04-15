April ’21 Signings: Dorman

(WSPA) – Eight athletes from Dorman High School signed their letter of intent to continue athletics at the collegiate level during the April signing period.
List of Dorman Spring Signees
|NAME
|COLLEGE
|SPORT
|Jalen Breazeale
|USC Upstate
|Basketball
|Cale Brown
|Newberry College
|Football
|Nicholas Coughlin
|Limestone College
|Lacrosse
|Ernie Del Sol
|Montreat College
|Lacrosse
|Seth Freeman
|Newberry College
|Lacrosse
|Sammy Rosales
|Brevard College
|Football
|Carson Skinner
|Wagner College
|Lacrosse
|Nate Worthy
|Brevard College
|Football