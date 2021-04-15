April ’21 Signings: Dorman

Dorman athletes sign their letter of intent to play in college on April 14, 2021 (Dorman High School)

(WSPA) – Eight athletes from Dorman High School signed their letter of intent to continue athletics at the collegiate level during the April signing period.

Seth Freeman signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Newberry College on April 14, 2021 (Dorman High School)



Ernie Del Sol signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Montreat College on April 14, 2021 (Dorman High School)

Nicholas Coughlin signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Limestone College on April 14, 2021 (Dorman High School)

Cale Brown signs his letter of intent to play football at Newberry College on April 14, 2021 (Dorman High School)

Nate Worthy signs his letter of intent to play football at Brevard College on April 14, 2021 (Dorman High School)

Carson Skinner signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Wagner College on April 14, 2021 (Dorman High School)

Jalen Breazeale signs his letter of intent to play basketball at USC Upstate on April 14, 2021 (Dorman High School)

List of Dorman Spring Signees