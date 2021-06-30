Dedication and love of golf propels Brasington to college ranks

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s no bond quite like that of father and son, and for Woodruff golfer Daniel Brasington that bond was formed at home and on the golf course.

Some athletes have an obvious gift at a young age. For others it takes years of development to stick out. Brasington knows that all too well, as he discovered the difficulty of golf when his mom took him to his first tournament at the age of ten.

“The love of the sport was there [but] I was terrible,” he said. “We got in the car afterwards and [mom] kind of thought ‘alright that’s it, we tried it. And it’ll be done.’ She asked me what I thought about it and I said ‘mom that was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.’ “

“People have assumed that he was a natural,” said his father and Woodruff Head Golf Coach Bill Brasington. “And he wasn’t. But he worked hard and he loved it.”

Daniel continued to work at it and began to see the fruits of his labor when he spent nearly an entire summer as a 12-year-old on the golf course.

“I’d get dropped off at 7 and then [my parents] called me and asked if I wanted to get picked up at 5 and I’d tell them no. And so they’d come back and pick me up at 8 or so. So that summer I just got a ton better.”

While Daniel grew up his dad was a coach at Woodruff High School. They proved what a powerful team they can be.. when they celebrated a 3A state championship this past season, with Daniel also claiming the individual title.

“I’ve loved it,” Daniel said. “I mean getting to come up 18 with him…just getting to walk the last fairway with him was something that was very special.”

“I mean that’s special stuff,” Bill added. “And I just feel very fortunate. It’s been a great time together. I have certainly enjoyed every minute of it.”

And now Dad goes from coaching his son to watching him compete at his alma mater, Wofford, this fall, where Bill also played on the golf team.

“He’s going to battle to the end,” Bill said. “I think the most important part is that grit and his commitment to a team…So [I’m] excited for him to have that opportunity.”

“[I’m looking forward to] some really great competition,” Daniel said emphatically. “I mean to grow a relationship with my teammates and coach. I’m just really excited about it.”

Both of Daniel’s parents and his sister went to Wofford. He says it was an easy choice and he looks forward to continuing to work on his craft as he’s done since that fruitful summer just six years ago.