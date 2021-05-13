Dorman’s Alvarado headed to North Greenville

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman senior goalkeeper Jose Alvarado is taking his talents to the next next level, joining the soccer program at North Greenville University.

Whether it was grinding his way to becoming a varsity starter as a sophomore, or getting the most out of his teammates at practice, Alvarado has always focused on the work.

“We have everything we need here to be the best version of yourself here,” said Alvarado. “There’s no excuses here for you to not be a top tier player. All you have to do is just put in the work and go for it and go get it. Train every day.”

“It’s always rewarding and fun as a coach to see a kid come in as a 14-year-old ninth-grader and then watch them develop,” said Head Coach Josh Eskew. “…one thing we always look at is player’s work rate and that’s one thing that sets Jose apart.”

A three-year starter, Alvarado has grown into a leader. And his passion for the game permeates through the team.

“He just kind of brings everybody together and that’s one thing I really love about him,” Eskew said. “He loves this team, he loves his teammates.”

“It means everything with the group of guys we have; we’re just a whole team,” said Alvarado. “We’re just bonding together. It’s something special in the locker room…this team is special to me and it’s just an amazing year.”

He won 15 games, posted 7 shutouts and allowed fewer than one goal per game this season. His production garnered interest from college programs and North Greenville quickly rose to the top of the list, as Alvarado prepares to go from Cavalier to Crusader this fall.

“North Greenville was just overall, I fell like it was the best fit for me,” Alvarado said. “I’m going to work hard, first off. And I know you’ve got to start from the bottom up and I’m fine with that. I’m a hungry young man coming in the game and wanting to show what I can do in the game.”

“Jose never settles for second best,” Eskew added. “It might take a little time to ease into the college game, but he’ll get there with hard work and his dedication.”

With North Greenville just about thirty minutes from his home, Alvarado says he looks forward to continuing to play in front of those he’s relied on throughout his soccer journey.

“Family’s a real important factor to me, it means everything to me,” he said. “Without them I wouldn’t be here, without a doubt.”

Alvarado and the Cavaliers finished the season 15-4 with two playoff wins and a trip to the 5A Upper State Final.