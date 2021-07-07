Breazeale ready for next step at USC Upstate

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Jalen Breazeale is entering a new environment as he prepares for his first collegiate season. But change comes easily for the former Dorman standout.

It’s clear that competition drives USC Upstate freshman Jalen Breazele. Growing up as a coach’s son, he learned the ins and outs of the sport at a young age and eventually played for his dad at Greenville Tech Charter.

“Being in the gym everyday with him, I was just introduced to it and I loved it ever since…It helped me be tough to be able to handle adversity and tough situations,” said Breazeale.

That came in handy during his next chapter as he transferred to Dorman ahead of his junior season, joining a program that was on the heels of three consecutive state championships. He made that transition look easy and helped lead the Cavaliers to a fourth-straight state title.

“The atmosphere that night, it was crazy,” Breazeale recalled. “I’ll never forget it. Just being with my teammates and enjoying that moment with guys that I’ll always be locked in with forever, that was a great moment.”

“Jalen showed just how unselfish he is,” added Dorman Head Coach Thomas Ryan. “He came in here; he embraced his role even though he was going to be one of the best players. He understood he needed to feel his way through it. And he did that incredibly.”

Breazeale took on more of a leadership role his senior season, and scored 16.5 points per game which included above 40% from beyond the arc. He also dished out 4.5 assists per game to help bring Dorman back to the championship, it’s fifth in a row.

“There were some real big shoes for him to fill and he did that miraculously,” said Ryan. “Actually statistically [he] had one of the best years that I’ve ever had a guard have. So really proud of Jalen. He did an incredible job for us. He understands the game and I think that will transition incredibly at USC Upstate.”

As he embarks on yet another journey, Breazeale intends to take the same approach that brought him from high school standout, to state champion, and now division one college athlete.

“I’ve been working for it my whole life. Whatever’s needed to be done to help my team win, whether that’s score the ball, defend, rebound. [I’m] trying to get wins and compete and also just kind of enjoying the college experience.”