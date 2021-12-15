December ’21 Football Signings

High School Standouts
(WSPA) – Area football players signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the December signing period.

These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.

  • Hanna’s Chase Burton signs letter of intent to play football at The Citadel (WSPA)
  • Westside’s Peter Zamora signs letter of intent to play football at Marshall (WSPA)

List of December Football Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Landon MitchellDixieRice
Collin SadlerGreenvilleClemson
Josh SappGreenvilleClemson
Robby HarrisonEmeraldArizona State
Peter ZamoraWestsideMarshall
Chase BurtonT.L. HannaThe Citadel
Jeadyn LukusMauldinClemson
Deuce CaldwellMauldinNorth Carolina
Gavin GosnellHendersonvilleSouth Florida
Eli HendersonByrnesArkansas
John LoveSpartanburgVirginia Tech
Michael KennedySouthside ChristianVillanova

