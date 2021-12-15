December ’21 Football Signings

(WSPA) – Area football players signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the December signing period.
These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.
List of December Football Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Landon Mitchell
|Dixie
|Rice
|Collin Sadler
|Greenville
|Clemson
|Josh Sapp
|Greenville
|Clemson
|Robby Harrison
|Emerald
|Arizona State
|Peter Zamora
|Westside
|Marshall
|Chase Burton
|T.L. Hanna
|The Citadel
|Jeadyn Lukus
|Mauldin
|Clemson
|Deuce Caldwell
|Mauldin
|North Carolina
|Gavin Gosnell
|Hendersonville
|South Florida
|Eli Henderson
|Byrnes
|Arkansas
|John Love
|Spartanburg
|Virginia Tech
|Michael Kennedy
|Southside Christian
|Villanova