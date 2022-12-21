(WSPA) – Area football players committed to college programs and signed their national letter of intent during the December 2022 early signing period.
These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.
List of signees and commits
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Nathan Johnson
|Gaffney
|Appalachian State
|Brayshawn Littlejohn
|Gaffney
|Missouri
|Grayson Loftis
|Gaffney
|Duke
|Raheim Jeter
|Spartanburg
|East Carolina
|Thomas Williams
|Powdersville
|Virginia Tech
|Bennett Judy
|Hillcrest
|Western Carolina
|Markee Anderson
|Dorman
|South Carolina
|D.J. Geth
|Dorman
|North Carolina
|Miguel Dingle
|Byrnes
|Texas Tech
|Ean Ryans
|Emerald
|North Greenville
|Kareem “Deuce” Goode
|Emerald
|North Greenville
|Josiah Jeffery
|Greenwood
|Syracuse
|Tyler Brown
|Greenville
|Clemson