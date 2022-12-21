(WSPA) – Area football players committed to college programs and signed their national letter of intent during the December 2022 early signing period.

These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.

Brayshawn Littlejohn signs letter of intent to play football at Missouri (Gaffney High School)

Nathan Johnson signs letter of intent to play football at Appalachian State (Gaffney High School)

Grayson Loftis signs letter of intent to play football at Duke (Gaffney High School)

Dorman’s Markee Anderson (South Carolina) and D.J. Geth (North Carolina) sign their national letter of intent.

List of signees and commits